Hundreds Travel To Evansville For Republican Convention June 8th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

For the second time in history, Indiana lawmakers will hold the 2018 Republican convention outside of the state’s capitol.

More than seventeen hundred G.O.P members will convene at the Ford center in downtown Evansville this weekend.

Saturday party leaders will nominate their candidates for the 2018 election.

They are also set to take a vote on the official party platform.

Included in that a controversial proposal to remove key language about marriage.

They’re looking to remove the words “based on marriage between a man and a woman…” which is sparking heated discussions.

“The goal of the prevision was to say that we support strong families as the republican party,” says Republican chairman Kyle Hupfer, “and so long that a child is being raised in a loving and caring environment then being raised to be a productive member of Indiana society and we want to support that structure.”

Some protesters are set to march from the C.K Newsome center to the Ford center downtown.

The Evansville police department will have a strong presence throughout the weekend.

“We understand in an event like this you have to expect people to come out they may not understand where they can be at all times or how to get from point a to point b,” says EPD Sgt. Jason Cullum.

“We are really out here to keep everybody safe even people that are described as protesters so our first steps will always be to communicate with them.”

The candidates who are nominated this weekend will appear on the ballot later this fall in Indiana’s mid-term election.

