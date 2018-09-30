Home Indiana Evansville Hundreds Take Part In Race For The Cure September 30th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Evansville, Indiana

The annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure kicked off this morning at Eastland Mall in Evansville. The series of 5K runs and walks raises money and awareness for the breast cancer movement, celebrates survivors, and honors those who have lost their battle with the disease.

According to the American Cancer Society, women in the United States have a 1 in 8 chance of developing breast cancer.

“I woke up at 5:30 this morning Vincennes time and I was like I’m ready to go,” says Lynette Gadsden, breast cancer survivor.

For Gadsden, the race means something more personal.

“I was diagnosed last year in January and I did all my chemo and radiation, so this is my second year here,” says Gadsden.

Over 45 hundred people attended the 21st annual race in the Tri-State.

“We have so many people that come out that are family members just here to support their survivors,” says Angie Peters, Komen Foundation chairperson. “We’ve got kids out here. We’ve got families pushing their kids in strollers.”

Gadsden says the support is wonderful to see.

“Everybody is just coming together for the same thing,” says Gadsden. “You know you meet people that are caregivers. You meet people that are survivors and everybody just knows what you’ve been through. They know what you’re going through.”

The Susan G. Komen race in Evansville has raised 80 thousand dollars so far.

“We’re at 80 thousand dollars just in donations and our goal is a hundred thousand, but we feel very certain that we’ll hit that fundraising goal,” says Peters.

And with each step, there is hope for a cure.

“As long as I’m in Indiana, it’s something I will be to every year as long as God put breath in me,” says Gadsden.

October is breast cancer awareness month. Planning for next years race will begin soon.

Comments

comments