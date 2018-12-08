Home Indiana Hundreds Of Students Graduate From The University Of Southern Indiana December 8th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Students at the University of Southern Indiana are moving onto to the next phase of their lives.

The University held its two fall commencement ceremonies Saturday in the Physical Activities center. One ceremony for the College of Nursing and Health Professions and Pott college of Science, Engineering, and Education, and another for the College of Liberal Arts and Romain College of Business.

While students were excited to leave college and move to the next chapter of their life some were still having a hard time believing their college experience was over.

“Very excited, yeah definitely. It was a great ceremony, they did a great job.

“It was beautiful. I don’t think it’s hit me yet. has it hit you? Nope, no…” says USI graduates Samantha Hoy Haas, and Mackenzie Cross.

In all, 666 students participated in the two ceremonies with 116 of those students graduating with academic honors.

