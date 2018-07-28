Home Indiana Hundreds Show Up For Coleman Family Funeral July 28th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Hundreds of community members in Indianapolis attended the funeral service for 5 of the nine relatives killed in a Missouri Duck Boat tragedy.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Mayor Of Indianapolis Joe Hogsett were among those mourners. Saturday’s services are honoring Horace Coleman, his wife Belinda Coleman, along with their children Ervin, Amanda, and Maxwell Coleman. Maxwell Coleman was 2 years old.

Governor Eric Holcomb attended the Coleman Family funeral service today and said “”And I submit to you what you already know, what you already know – the Coleman family continues to just get bigger, as in six-point-six million Hoosiers bigger, as in millions of more Americans bigger. The Coleman family story of faith, and love, and action has gone global.”

Eleven members of the Coleman Family were aboard the Duck Boat when it sank July 19 in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, killing 17 people.

