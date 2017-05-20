Hundreds Reenact Civil War Battle

It was like stepping through a time machine. Old time muskets, cannons and bonnets were abound in Sacramento today for the 23rd Reenactment of the Battle of Sacramento.

The battle took place on December 28th, 1861 but folks were treated to a replica battle this weekend.

Reenactors could chose either the confederate side or the union side. Event organizers say this was an odd year where there were actually more union soldiers than their southern counterparts.

The battle is famous for being Nathan Bedford Forrest’s first civil war skirmish. He was just a colonel back then, but quickly rose through the ranks to General.

Comments

comments