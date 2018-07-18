Home Indiana Evansville Hundreds of Inmates in Vanderburgh County Receive Hepatitis A Vaccine July 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Indiana is currently experiencing a large hepatitis A outbreak.

Thanks to the efforts from the Vanderburgh County Health Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, several hundred inmates are now protected against the virus.

The partnership have vaccinated a total of 300 jail inmates as of July 13th. Indiana State Department of Health provided the vaccine. It was administered to inmates as the first wave of a 90 day plan to vaccinate high risk individuals.

According to the Health Department, Indiana is one of 10 states nationwide experiencing a hepatitis A outbreak. The most at risk individuals are homeless, transient, incarcerated, use illicit drugs, and men who have sex with men.

The health department has said they will continue to vaccinate high-risk individuals at the Vanderburgh County Jail. They are also working with other community partners to bring vaccinations to other high-risk groups.

Members of high-risk groups should contact the Vanderburgh County Health Department or their primary care provider to determine their immunization status and be vaccinated.

