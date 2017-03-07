Hundreds Mourn Loss of Memorial Teacher, Coach

A community comes together to remember a beloved coach.

Memorial English teacher Dylan Barnes, 43, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning. Tuesday evening a vigil was held in his memory.

“There’s going to be a void,” said Memorial boys track coach Mark Schuler. “And there’s no way to fill that right now.”

Hours after learning of the passing of Memorial English teacher, cross country, and track coach Dylan Barnes, flames burn bright on the Memorial circle as hundreds gather to remember him.

“It’s beautiful to see such a tribute but it’s not big surprise,” said Father Alex Zanthoefer, former Memorial Chaplain.

Many people, like Mark Schuler, co-head track coach, remembers the last conversation he had with Barnes.

As co-head coaches of the Memorial track team, they were preparing for the beginning of track season next week.

“And he was nervous about next week getting the start of the season going,” said Schuler. “The competitor that he was. Dylan you’ll be fine girls are always gonna be fine just hang in there.”

As everyone remembers the legacy Barnes leaves behind, not many eyes were dry. During this difficult time the Memorial community turns to prayer for healing.

“It’s one of the gifts of our Catholic faith is that we can face death with hope,” said Father Zanthoefer. “And I think for all of the students it’s important for them to recognize that this is an opportunity really be renewed in their faith, to come together as God’s people and to trust in his goodness and to trust in his mercy.”

Grief counselors will be at Memorial as long as needed.



