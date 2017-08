Home Indiana Evansville Hundreds Line Up To Buy Eclipse Glasses At Nick Nackery August 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on a pair of solar eclipse glasses at Nick Nackery in Evansville. The company ordered 10,000 pairs of glasses, but there was a two-hour wait just to buy a pair.

Many of those glasses were already claimed because people have been putting in order for weeks, and getting their names on waiting lists at stores around the region.

Comments

comments