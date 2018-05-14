Home Indiana Hundreds Of Job Openings At Toyota Spring Hiring Event May 14th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

On site applications will be accepted at The Toyota Spring Hiring event on May 19th. Aerotek, a leading provider in recruiting and staffing services announced today they will be accepting applications at the event. Aerotek has already hired more than 150 team members and still has hundred of positons left.

The event is open to the public and will have food, drinks and family friendly activites. The Visitor Center will also be open for self guided tours of the museum.

The openings are immediate and team members must meet safety, attendance and performance expectations as a part of Toyota’s hiring criteria. A GED/high school diploma is preferred but not required. The open positons are only for a contract period. Applicants could be considered for full-time employment based on performance and attendance.

Interested candidates who are unable to attend the Spring Hiring event can still apply. Open interviews are ongoing and will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the plant. Evening interviews after 4 p.m. are available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, please call 812-387-2351.

To learn more about the positions, please visit www.aerotekIN.com.

