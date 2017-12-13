Home Indiana Evansville Hundreds Honor University of Evansville Plane Crash Victims on 40th Anniversary December 13th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana

Hundreds of people gather to remember the 29 lives lost in the University of Evansville plane crash 40 years ago.

The University held a commemoration ceremony along with a moment of silence at 7:22 p.m., the time the plane went down four decades ago.

It was an emotional ceremony with many family members in attendance who lost loved ones in the plane crash. While four decades have passed since the crash, for those who lost loved ones, that night remains engraved in their memory.

Comments

comments