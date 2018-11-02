Home Indiana Hundreds Gather At Newburgh Temple For Show Up For Shabbat November 2nd, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Indiana, Newburgh

People across the country are still mourning the 11 people killed at a Pittsburgh Synagogue. Instead of having every synagogue do their own thing, the American Jewish Committee came up with a plan for unity. They call is show up for Shabbat, and it’s a program that both mourns the losses of the 11 members of the Tree of Life Synagogue, but also sends a message of strength and unity.

Shabbat is the weekly tradition for Jewish people to put everything down and come together and pray. Temple Adath B’Nai Israel Rabbi Gary Mazo said it’s the perfect respite to get away with the many tragedies unfolding in the country.

It takes time to get over the deaths of 11 people killed for simply being Jewish. But as the congregation mourns they must move forward and they’re doing so with a message of unity.

Comments

comments