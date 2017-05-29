Hundreds Gather For Funeral of Nicky Hayden

Friends, family, and fans packed into Saint’s Stephen’s Catholic Church in Owensboro, KY for the funeral Nicky Hayden. He died last week following a bicycle accident in Italy.

Hayden was an internationally-known motorcycle racer.

Father Tony Jones says to people around the world Nicky was an accomplished biker and a hero, but to many in the church he was simply a son, a brother, a cousin, a friend, and a boy from down the street.

Hundreds of motorcycles were called in to lead Hayden’s funeral procession through the streets of Owensboro.

Many people also stood on the street to say farewell as the procession passed.

