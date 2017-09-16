Home Indiana Evansville Hundreds Gather for Annual Tox Away Day Event September 16th, 2017 Bri Williams Evansville, Indiana

It was a packed event, as the Vanderburgh Solid Waste Management District hosted its 20TH annual Tox Away Day. The Civic Center parking lot was filled with cars as people came to throw away any hazardous waste that is toxic to the environment.

This day helps residents to discover which household items are considered toxic, like antifreeze, motor oil, pesticides and cleaners.

Director of Vanderburgh Solid Waste District, Joe Ballard says, “I thought over time the amount of material the public brings is less usually but I don’t think that’s happening today. Just looking at, and I don’t have numbers about the amount of materials but we have gotten pretty close to a thousand cars.”

The Director of the Vanderburgh Solid Waste District says that they are expecting the total number of toxic waste collected within two weeks.

