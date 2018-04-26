Home Indiana Evansville Hundreds Gather For Albion Fellows 21st Annual ‘Take Back the Night’ Walk April 26th, 2018 Amanda Porter Evansville, Indiana

One in three women experience some form of sexual violence in their lifetime, but less than 50 percent of victims report these crimes.

Now a local organization says it wants to do something about that. Albion Fellows Bacon Center is holding the 21st annual Take Back the Night event.

The goal is to make the night safe for anyone who has suffered from domestic or sexual violence. All different types of people are walking for several causes including sexual assault.

Hundreds of advocates, survivors, and supporters are saying enough is enough when it comes to these issues. They say this annual take back the night walk is not only another way to bring awareness to issues, but to also symbolically reclaim their rights.

Registration started at 5 p.m. and now at 6 p.m.-hundreds of people are walking from the Tropicana Events Plaza to the for Freedoms Monument.

People wanting to help or need support can visit Albion Fellows Bacon.

It’s not too late to come down to support the community—people can even donate a cellphone and win a prize, and enjoy local food trucks while supporting an important issue.

For regristation, visit Take Back the Night.

44News will have more details about how people are walking to take back the night to support a cause tonight.

Comments

comments