Hundreds Gather For 15th Annual Women’s Equality Luncheon

Hundreds gathered for the 15th annual luncheon celebrating women’s equality in Evansville. This year’s keynote speaker was an Iranian-Muslim comedian, Negin Farsad, who’s presentation received many laughs from the crowd.

Women’s Equality Day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment, but it also recognizes womens continued efforts toward full equality.

Attendees spoke with 44News, and say while great strides have been made there is still work to be done.

Luncheon attendee Jackie Luedtke said, “I just think this is a wonderful day I think that it’s easy to think that in 2017 that we have equality across whatever marginalized group we are talking about. I think we are seeing women in positions of power and positions of leadership but we still have so far to go.”

This is the 46th nationally recognized Women’s Equality Day.

