Home Indiana Evansville Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Wires Stolen from Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights January 4th, 2017 Matt Peak Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Volunteers taking down the Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights discover that some Grinches paid a visit to the light show, too.

Those volunteers noticed that a lot of electrical wire had been cut and stolen from the display in Garvin Park. They think it happened sometime between the display’s closing on New Years’ night and Wednesday. The stolen wires served as the backbone to power the welcome arches at the park’s entrance.

Easter Seals said some kids will miss out due to the theft. The organization says it will have to spend hundreds of dollars to replace the wire that would have otherwise gone toward therapy sessions at the rehab center.

Comments

comments