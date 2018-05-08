Human Trafficking Survivor Shares Her Story

This is just one of many tattoos displayed on Summer Dickerson’s body but beneath them all, lies a hidden story. Summer became a victim of human trafficking when she was just 15 years old. Now as a survivor, she is spreading her message to women all across Kentucky.

Summer admits, “It’s really, really heard and I don’t tell my story for people to feel sorry for me. I tell my story because I need people to understand that this is happening and it’s happening right under our noses.” She wants people to understand that traffickers don’t usually fall into a particular stereotype. “We busted teachers, we’ve busted judges, we’ve busted doctors that are involved in human trafficking,” says Summer.

She believes the only way for the growing crime to stop is to increase awareness and spread the word. “We have to start ripping the Band-Aid off and start talking about these kinds of things because there is somebody somewhere that is suffering because they think it’s just them and it’s happening to them.”

As of today, Summer is a leader for her very own non profit organization called Women of the Well. The organization was given a house in Louisville, giving women a place to stay when they escape from a life of human trafficking. The Well House – is a place to start over.

She wants people who are victims of abuse to know there is a way out.

Summer says, “You don’t have to stay in it but you could get out of it and you could also. Now I’m the founder and executive director of a non profit like never in a million years would I think that would be going on.” To reach Summer, you can email her at summerdickerson79@gmail.com

The Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888.

