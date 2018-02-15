Human Trafficking: Hidden In Plain Sight

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, human trafficking is modern-day slavery and involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act.

This worldwide illegal industry is also impacting Hoosiers, with reports in Indiana of almost 180 human trafficking victims in 2016.

Now Evansville is becoming more convenient for traffickers to continue this hidden crime.

Human Trafficking is widely known as the second largest illegal industry in the world, compared to drugs, and Christina Wicks with the Indiana Trafficking Victims Assistance Program says it’s quickly gaining ground.

“Because unfortunately a drug you can buy. You smoke it, you use it, it’s gone,” Wicks said, “With a victim of human trafficking, traffickers are selling them 10 to 20 times a day, and so they’re reusable.”

Although it’s a billion dollar industry, many still call it a hidden crime.

“And a hidden crime for many reasons because you just don’t talk about it,” said Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville).

But it’s also hidden in many other ways because traffickers work hard to recruit and sell victims, typically between 12 and 14 years old, in plain sight.

“It can really be anybody, and it’s not that person that’s being chained up,” Wicks said.

Traffickers play off of the vulnerabilities of the victims, often targeting runaways.

“They find that older boyfriend that kind of pulls them into the life slowly recruiting them, befriending them, and kind of get into their psyche about different things of why maybe they’re a better fit for them than their family is,” she said.

And major highways in Indiana are making the traffickers’ job even easier.

“Evansville is in a very unique spot too because within four hours you can be to Cincinnati, Louisville, Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis,” Wicks said, “So we are a hub for all those connecting and different things, which is great for us when we want to go different places and do fun stuff, but for traffickers its bringing people in, and through our area.”

Wicks says Evansville is becoming more attractive to traffickers aiming to sell victims, as bigger events are drawing in more people from out of town.

“They come in. They have their night,” she said, “They want someone to sleep with that night, and so they try to find what they think of as a prostitute, or someone when really it’s a human trafficking victim that doesn’t want to be there.”

Wicks says the casino is another hot spot because it’s easy to hide.

“You know a casino, you’re all playing different things and stuff like that, everyone’s in their own view,” Wicks said, “They’re not seeing all that’s going on over here.”

But Wicks says if anti-human trafficking efforts can be seen in the community, traffickers won’t be able to hide.

“The more we can educate, people recognize what to see. The more it’s visually seen in the community as we’re working against your trafficking issues. I think we can definitely see a decrease, and this won’t be a friendly neighborhood for them.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

You can also find additional resources about how to report and prevent human trafficking by clicking here.

