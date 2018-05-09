Human Trafficking: Fact Versus Fiction

Human trafficking, or what advocates call modern day slavery exists in several forms. Most trafficking is labor or sex-based. It can be domestic or it can cross international borders. Either way, it tends to recruit vulnerable victims. Kristie Byrns with the Albion Fellows Bacon Center, says her organization constantly looks for trafficking victims who are in the initial stages of being groomed for the sex trade.

“A lot of times, it would be the youth that have, you know had situations in their life that have led them to the opportunity for someone to kind of gain their trust and then use them for financial gain by selling them for sex,” says Byrns. She compares drug trafficking to human trafficking.

Drug trafficking can be a lucrative business, but a drug can only be sold a single time. Whereas, a human could be sold multiple times, making it a very profitable crime infused industry. Byrns says, “It looks a lot like prostitution and so you have the trafficker or sometimes referred to as the pimp who is trafficking this human being for financial gain and so they are promising many times this person rewards in some way.” Byrns says the average age of death for someone who is sexually exploited is 34.

However, there is a misconception about trafficking.

Posey County Prosecutor, Travis Clowers says human trafficking usually does not involve people being snatched off the streets, kidnapped, and held in chains; but is a discreet and gradual process. “Sometimes, it could be an intimate partner. Someone who is already in a relationship with someone. Many times it could be a person they’ve met online and chatting with and it may not be a power differential. They may be the same age,” says Clowers.

In 2017, the Albion Fellows Bacon Center served 17 victims of trafficking. For an outsider looking in, it could be a challenge to discern between who is a victim and who is not. Byrns says, “It might be a situation where somebody chooses to go into the sex trade by choice and if they’re doing it and they’re making the money. They’re not being forced into this, then it wouldn’t be trafficking.”

New laws will soon take affect in Indiana, designed to get tough on the growing $150 billion dollar industry. Among them is force no longer has to be used to be considered human trafficking and if someone solicits sex from a trafficking victim, they can be found guilty even though they did not know the person was being trafficked. Prosecutor Clowers says, “We’re working on things that may come out in early July that will be tougher penalties for those who are caught in the sex trafficking criminal world.”

According to the White House – the National Human Trafficking Hotline received word of more than 8,000 unique cases of potential trafficking. It also identified almost 22,000 potential victims in 2017.

For immediate assistance, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

