Home Indiana Human Sex Trafficking Reports on the Rise in Indiana September 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

It’s a problem facing the entire nation and most people never notice it. This week, Indiana lawmakers are doing what they can to fight the problem.

Some images and headlines show some of the direst pictures of a human sex trafficking ring busted across Indiana including one operation last year.

Operation cross country netted arrests in Indianapolis, Gary, Fort Wayne, and South Bend when 12 women were taken in by police in Indianapolis.

Kate Kimmer says, “There`s so much that you don’t see 100s of stories a year you don’t hear and don’t see Here in Indiana.”

The Indiana Attorney General’s office is considering a number of options to help get out in front of the problem

Comments

comments