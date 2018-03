Home Indiana Human Eye Tattoo Bill Heads To Governor’s Desk March 1st, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A bill that would ban tattooing of human eyeballs is on its way to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk. The practice is called Scleral tattooing.

It gained attention last year after models in Canada experienced complications after having the whites of their eyes tattooed purple.

The House passed the ban 82 to11.

Representative Tom Washburne from Evansville was the only representative from southwestern Indiana to vote against it.

