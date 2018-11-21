Home Kentucky HUD Donation to Help Foster Children in Kentucky November 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Kentucky Housing Corporation has received a donation that will help Kentucky children in foster care programs.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $425,844 to the corporation in an effort to help children in foster care reunite with their families and care givers.

“HUD is committed to helping parents and caregivers obtain safe and affordable housing for their families,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “This investment will allow thousands of children to leave the foster care system and live with their families so they have the opportunity to thrive together.”

This donation was announced on November 21st and is offered through HUD’s Family Unification program, which provides rental assistance to parents being separated from their children.

Additionally, this funding will assist in providing housing for young adults ages 18 to 24 who have aged-out of the foster care system.

Click here for more information on HUD and all of its services.

