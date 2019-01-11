Home Indiana Man Arrested in Connection With Dubois County Stabbing January 11th, 2019 Mitch Angle Indiana

Update:

An arrest has been made in a Dubois County stabbing that happened Friday morning. 27-year-old Kyle Schneider was arrested Friday afternoon and is booked into the Dubois County Jail.

He is facing a murder charge and is being held without bond.

Previous story:

An investigation is underway in regards to a murder that happened just after 8 a.m. in Dubois County.

Indiana State Police say they have a suspect in custody and that the victim died from their injuries at Jasper Memorial Hospital.

Officials have confirmed this happened in the 5600 Block of East County Road 650.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

