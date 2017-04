Home Indiana HS Golfers Pair With Pros For Varsity Shootout At ULC April 17th, 2017 Nick Ruffolo Indiana, Newburgh, Sports Pinterest

The 2017 United Leasing & Finance Championship hosted the Tri-State Orthopedics Varsity Shootout which paired 15 local high school golfers with professionals from the Web.com Tour.

All of the student-athletes involved came into the event with their best driver and open ears as they got to spend a day playing with the pros.

