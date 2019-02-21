HomeSportsMater Dei HS BB: Mater Dei Tops Harrison February 21st, 2019 John Rawlings Evansville, Indiana, Mater Dei, Sports Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Tumblr WhatsApp Mater Dei started hot from the outside and never cooled down. Comments comments Related Posts Vectren Can Officially Bill Customers Nearly $55M in Lost Revenue Bail Set at $100K for Smollett People Find New Routes Around Town From Road Closures in Point Township ISP Seizes 14 Pounds of Synthetic Marijuana in Drug Bust In the Community: Chief Billy Bolin Evansville Otters Seeking Host Families for 2019 Season