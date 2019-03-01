HS BB Class 4A Sectional: Reitz Will Battle Jasper for Sectional Gold

HS BB Class 4A Sectional: Reitz Will Battle Jasper for Sectional Gold

March 1st, 2019 Central, Evansville, Indiana, North, Reitz, Sports

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Tumblr WhatsApp

Reitz dominates late, and Jasper storms back to advance to sectional finals.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.