HPHS Honored as Program of Distinction

One tri-state high school is being honored for its success on a state-level. Heritage Park High School is designated as an Alternative Program of Distrinction by the Kentucky Department of Education. This is based on the school’s overall success and an excessive onsite visit by a state-level review team. The school is being recognized for its work in achieving continuous improvement.

HPHS opened in 2015 with an innovative program model focusing on student success in high school. The school’s mission is to prepare its students for success in college, careers and life. Students participate in character education programs and community service, and are engaged in project-based learning. Students even have the opportunity to job shadow.

The school also offers individualized learning pathways, teacher mentoring and one-on-one supports, a focus on healthy living and physical fitness, leadership development and community partnerships.

HPHS will receive an award of $1,000 for instructional support and will be formally recognized by the state department of education on Wednesday, June 7th. The school will also be spotlighted on the department of education website and featured in “Kentucky Teacher” magazine.

