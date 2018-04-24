HPD: Woman Wanted For Drug Trafficking Found Hiding Under Bed

Henderson Police say they found a woman wanted for drug trafficking hiding under a bed in an apartment. Seana Schwartz, 32, is charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Henderson Police were at an apartment at the Fair Acres Apartment complex and were told Schwartz was hiding in the bedroom under the bed. Officers located Schwartz and detained her.

Dispatch confirmed Schwartz had an arrest warrant for theft and trafficking meth. Police say the tenant gave them permission to search the apartment.

While officers searched the apartment, they found a baggie containing a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for meth, scales, empty baggies, and two glass smoking pipes in the bedroom where Schwartz was located.

Police also found some loose pills.

Schwartz was also served with two outstanding arrest warrants. She is being held in the Henderson County Jail.

