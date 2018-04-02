HPD: Woman Beats Child Severely, Causing Brain Bleed

A Henderson woman is in jail after police say she severely beat a child with learning disabilities. Cheyenne Littlepage, 21, is charged with criminal abuse of a child under 12.

Henderson Police responded to the 300 block of South Alves Street yesterday afternoon for reports of a four-year-old child not breathing. When officers arrived at the home they say the child had several injuries.

At the hospital, detectives say the child had been severely beaten with bruises all over the child’s body.

The four-year-old had to be flown to Norton’s Hospital in Louisville due to severe injuries, including a brain bleed.

Police interviewed the child’s father and his fiancée, Littlepage.

According to police, Littlepage told them she was extremely frustrated with the child, who has learning disabilities. Officers say Littlepage admitted to “tossing” the child to the ground, dropping the child, and shoving the child more than once.

Police say Littlepage told them she could not believe that she did it and she is a horrible person.

The father was at work when police arrived at the home.

Littlepage is being held at the Henderson County Jail. She’s scheduled to appear in court on April 10th at 9 a.m.

