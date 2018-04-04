HPD: Teen Makes Up Story About Juvenile Burning Him With Lighter & Spray Paint

Henderson Police say a 13-year-old boy told them he lied about another juvenile burning his face with a spray paint can and a lighter on Easter.

According to detectives, the 13-year-old said he was trying to ignite fumes from an aerosol can and burned himself. He told police he was afraid that he would get in trouble so he made up the story.

The teen has been released from the Louisville Burn Unit and is back home.

Teen Accused Of Burning Juvenile’s Face With Lighter & Spray Paint

Henderson Police are looking for a 14-year-old who they say burned a 13-year-olds face with spray paint and a lighter. Police were called to the JFK ball courts on Sunday afternoon around 4:40 for reports of an assault.

Police say a 13-year-old and his friend were at the JFK ball courts when the suspect lit the vapor from a spray paint can and pointed it at the 13-year-olds face. Then they say the suspect punched his friend in the face before running off.

Neither of the boys knew the suspect’s name.

The 13-year-old was taken from Methodist Hospital to the Louisville Burn Center for further treatment.

The suspect is described as a 14-year-old black boy who is heavyset with broad shoulders.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295, or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

