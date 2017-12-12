HPD: Suspect Found Hiding Under Home Following Pursuit

A Henderson man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing police, crashing into a fence, and hiding under a home.

On December 11th, Henderson Police saw a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Brandon Wright, of Henderson, weaving on Green Street. When officers tried pulling Wright over, they say Wright almost collided with the police cruiser and sped off.

Police say Wright was driving 60 miles per hour in a 30mph zone, failing to stop at three stop signs and crashing into a fence on Pringle Street. Officers say he ran from the crash and was found by a K9, hiding under a home on Madison Street.

Officers say he smelled like marijuana, his speech was slurred, and he had a hard time standing.

Wright was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Jail. He is facing a laundry list of charges, including DUI, Wanton Endangerment, Fleeing/Evading Police, and Criminal Mischief. He also had several active warrants, including fugitive from another state – Vanderburgh County, Indiana.

He’s scheduled to make his initial appearance in court on Thursday, December 14th at 10 a.m.

