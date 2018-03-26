HPD: Shoplifter Caught With Meth At Walmart

A Henderson woman is behind bars after police say she was swapping higher priced tags with lower priced tags at Walmart. Police responded to the Henderson Walmart on March 25th around 8:15 p.m. for reports of shoplifting.

Workers told police Billie Jo Meredith, 35, was seen concealing merchandise and switching higher price tags for lower price tags. Police say Meredith went to the self check out and exited the store.

When police questioned Meredith, they say she told them was going to put some of the items back and thought that some of those items had been scanned by a sales representative.

Police found concealed items on Meredith, in two bags, and her purse.

While searching her purse, police say they found a white crystal substance in two baggies with a digital scale. The white substance field tested positive for meth.

Meredith claims the meth did not belong to her, but the bag it was in did belong to her. She was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Jail. She’s charged with shoplifting, possession of meth, and trafficking meth.

