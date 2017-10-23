Home Kentucky Henderson HPD Searching For Suspects Accused of Stealing Items From Walmart October 23rd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

Henderson Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing from a local Walmart. Police say just after 3 Sunday morning, two men came into the Henderson Walmart on Barret Boulevard, and stole cell phones

Store managers say the suspects got away with as much as $30,000 in stolen items. The two suspects were caught on store surveillance camera but police are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Anyone with information about who these men may be is asked to call Henderson Police.

Comments

comments