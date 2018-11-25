Home Kentucky HPD Searching For Mother And Two Children, Possibly Kidnapped November 25th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

Around 4:00 a.m. November 25th, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and her two children possibly got into a car against their will in the 500 block of Lovers Lane.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they learned 23 year-old Lillyanne K. Caraway, also known as Lillyanne K. Morris was taken along with her 3 year-old daughter Aundraya Caraway and her 3 month-old daughter Amaziah Caraway.

The car at the scene is described as a silver or gray passenger car with an Arkansas license plate. Sheriff’s say the person of interest is a black male known as Dominic or Dominique Williams. A white male was also reported with Williams at the time of the incident.

Henderson deputies are treating this as a kidnapping and believe the car may be headed for Arkansas. If anyone has information, please contact the Henderson Sheriff’s office (270) 826-2713.

