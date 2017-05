Home Kentucky HPD Searching for Driver in Morning Chase May 17th, 2017 Shelby Coates Kentucky Pinterest

A suspect led Henderson Police on a chase just before 4AM Wednesday.

According to scanner reports the chase reached speeds up to 80 miles per hour.

Officers were trying to pull over the person for suspected DUI, but the driver kept going on US 41 toward Evansville.

Officers eventually stopped the pursuit, but a Kentucky State Police trooper picked it up.

However — according to scanner reports — they lost the suspect.

