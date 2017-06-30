HPD Says Mother Left 2 Young Kids in Unattended, Running Vehicle
A mother is behind bars after police say she left her two young kids unattended in a running car while she went shopping. Tabitha Stuart is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
Police responded to a call at the Henderson Walmart Thursday night around 8:15. When they arrived, they found a four-year-old boy and 16-month-old girl in a locked, running vehicle.
Officers say Stuart walked up and said she was only in the store for five minutes, but witnesses claim it was a lot longer than that.
Police say Stuart also pushed a witness who would not move away from the car.
More charges are pending at this time.
Stuart is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, July 6th at 10 a.m.