HPD Says Couple Was Passed Out While Watching 1, 2, & 4 Year Olds

Two people face charges after Henderson Police say they found them passed out on the front porch of their house.

Anthony & Sarah Cicalo face several charges including Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor and Public Intoxication. Police went to the 100 block of South Ingram after receiving a call that a man and a woman appeared to be passed out on the front porch. Officers say when they got there they found the Cicalo’s sitting in chairs, passed out, with their heads slumped forward. They say they had to shout at both Cicalo’ and even tap on Anthony to get them to wake up.

According to police records Anthony said he was watching his kids, but he may have fallen asleep because he was tired from moving. Sarah said she saw officers coming but did not acknowledge them.

Police say both Anthony and Sarah appeared to be under the influence of drugs. They also say there were three children at the home at the time. The ages of the children are 1, 2, & 4.

