HPD: Newburgh Man Steals Truck From Dealership

A Newburgh man is accused of stealing a vehicle from Henderson, then leading law enforcement in Illinois on a three-county pursuit. The theft happened on August 12, 2017 just before 10 a.m.

Richard Hoke, 49, is charged with theft, violation of conditions of release and operating on a suspended/revoked license.

On August 12th, Henderson Police responded to Butler’s Automotive for reports of a stolen vehicle. Joe Butler told police that a white man, later identified as Hoke, stole a black 2004 Chevy Silverado Duramax Diesel from the car lot.

Another employee said he walked Hoke to the vehicle to look at it. The employee said he gave Hoke the key and went back inside to get something, then Hoke took off.

Hoke was identified by multiple employees at the jail, who said he had bonded out of jail earlier that day.

The next day (08-13-17), police say Hoke was involved in a three-county vehicle pursuit with law enforcement in Illinois. Mt. Carmel Police said that Hoke was driving the stolen vehicle during the pursuit.

Hoke was arrested on April 20th and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond in the Henderson County Jail. Hoke was also served with a bench warrant for failure to appear. He’s scheduled to appear in court on April 24th at 9 a.m.

