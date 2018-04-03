HPD: Evansville Man Flees Accident Due To Active Warrants

Henderson police say an Evansville man told them he fled the scene of an accident because of his active warrants. The incident happened on March 30th near the Circle K in Henderson.

Henderson Police responded to the Circle K, and say Corey Weisser fled the scene after he rear ended an RV, pulling out of the parking lot.

When officers arrived they saw surveillance video of Weisser’s vehicle hitting the RV. A short time later, Weisser was found behind Audubon Chrysler. According to police, Weisser said he fled the scene because of his active warrants.

Police say they found a glass pipe with white residue in Weisser’s backpack, along with a baggie containing a white powdery substance. They say Weisser told them the white powder was meth and he uses the pipe to smoke it.

Weisser is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served warrants for being a fugitive from another state – Vanderburgh County, Indiana, a parole violation, and a bench warrant. He’s being held in the Henderson County Jail.

