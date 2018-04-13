HPD: Burglary Suspect Steals From Relative

A burglary suspect is accused of stealing from one of his relatives in Henderson. Henderson Police say William Bratcher, 38, stole several items from a home along North Ingram Street, near 3rd Street. The victim and Bratcher are relatives.

The victim showed police messages via Facebook that show Bratcher admitting to taking the items, and saying he gave them to someone else.

Police say the items were returned to the victim, and were valued at less than $500.

Bratcher is being held in the Henderson County Jail. He’s charged with burglary.

