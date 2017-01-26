HP Recalls 100,000 Laptop Batteries due to Overheating

HP is expanding a recall of lithium-ion batteries found in its notebook computers. The company says more than 100,000 of the batteries could be at risk of overheating.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission, the batteries could overheat, posing “fire and burn hazards.”

The devices included in the recall are as follows: HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP Envy, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion laptops purchased between March 2013 and October 2016.

The computers were sold at Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club and other stores nationwide and online.

For replacement information, click here: HP Recall and Replacement Information

