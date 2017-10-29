‘Howloween’ Pet Walk at Oak Hill Cemetery

Plenty of dogs showed off their fancy Halloween costumes at Oak Hill Cemetery while pet owners gathered to remember a very special dog from a tragic time.

Cemetery Superintendent, Chris Cooke says, “I’m a big rescue guy myself, I had a rescue dog that passed away five years ago this august and upon his passing I really wanted to do something that would help promote adoptability and stuff like that in the community. So it was a way to get motivated after I lost him.”

All kinds of dogs and owners showed their support including Evie, the mascot for Keep Evansville Beautiful, made a surprise appearance. For people who did not own a four legged friend, they had a chance to check out pets from several local animal rescue groups.

At the end of the walking tour, a candle light vigil was held to remember lost pets. All of the proceeds from the walk will go toward the Spirit Medical fund.

