44News | Evansville, IN

‘Howloween’ Pet Walk at Oak Hill Cemetery

‘Howloween’ Pet Walk at Oak Hill Cemetery

October 29th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Plenty of dogs showed off their fancy Halloween costumes at Oak Hill Cemetery  while pet owners gathered to remember a very special dog from a tragic time.

Cemetery Superintendent, Chris Cooke says, “I’m a big rescue guy myself, I had a rescue dog that passed away five years ago this august and upon his passing I really wanted to do something that would help promote adoptability and stuff like that in the community. So it was a way to get motivated after I lost him.”

All kinds of dogs and owners showed their support including Evie, the mascot for Keep Evansville Beautiful, made a surprise appearance. For people who did not own a four legged friend, they had a chance to check out pets from several local animal rescue groups.

At the end of the walking tour, a candle light vigil was held to remember lost pets. All of the proceeds from the walk will go toward the Spirit Medical fund.

Melanie Zayas

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.