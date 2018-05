Home Indiana Evansville Howell State Bank On Broadway Has Been Torn Down May 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Demolition of the former Howell State Bank on Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Street began this week.

The former bank has been at that intersection since 1907.

After staying vacant for close to a decade, the Evansville Vanderburgh County Building Commission made the decision to tear it down. This decision was made in 2017, unless an investor wanted to buy the property,

No interest was heard from investors, so the building has been torn down.

