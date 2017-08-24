Howell Bank Building Could Be Torn Down

The Howell State Bank building on the west side of Evansville may be coming down, but a potential investor contacted the city, saying they may be interested in buying the property. The building sits at 3000 Broadway Avenue.

The Evansville Vanderburgh County Building Commission made the decision to begin tearing the building down. The commission says after years of sitting vacant, and decomposing, demolition may be the best option.

City officials say they’re concerned about structural problems, and potential safety hazards.

Executive Director of Department of Metropolitan Development Kelley Coures said, “They expressed an interest in potentially, at least taking a look, once they could get inside the building, to see what’s in there, see the condition from the inside and then make the decision as to whether they want to try and raise the capital and invest the capital.”

The Howell State Bank building was constructed in 1907 and the bank folded in 1932 during the Great Depression. Over the years, it has been several other businesses, including a nail salon, but it’s been vacant since 2008.

No word on what this potential investor may want to do with the building.

Comments

comments