How Do You Get Such a Wind Event with Only Marginal Risk for Severe? The Keys….

Bow of severe storms (MCS) this morning held together very well from Kansas & northwestern Missouri all the way to southeast Indiana & northern Kentucky.

This is an example of storms going renegade like a car on an interstate driving unto the exit ramp & then through fields, yards & woods. In some respects it reminds me of the 2012 super derecho in that seemed to develop a mind of it’s own…..a renegade with no clear forcing features at first other than an extremely unstable environment that was capped & could produce just pulse storms. Usually if you see widespread wind in July or August in our area it is local & caused by the merger of storms with an evolving cold pool with extreme instability & dry layer at mid-levels.

This time of year, often into our region, it is the mesoscale interactions & environment that affects storm severity, rather than a larger-scale synoptic situation earlier or later in the year.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Last night-early this morning, an outflow boundary from storms gusting out was already producing scattered non-severe, but heavy storms in the area, but the bow had already developed its own seemingly mesoscale environment. It was racing east-southeast like a big bowling ball through a hay field stand of grass.

A well-defined MCV with a comma head had occurred as the tremendous storm complex in Kansas & Missouri caused a big surface pressure drop.

This caused this small low pressure to form. Shear is enhanced & winds aloft at all levels increase in these situations. In this case, it also developed a very strong rear-inflow jet, punching into the bow & those wind were being expelled or blown out at the bow apex. The low-level wind strengthened, not only because it was night, but also due to the approaching MCV & thus the entire complex (MCS) held together.

Also, there was a pronounced layer of warm, dry air at mid-levels from the upper ridge & cap in a hot, unstable environment. It was 108 for the actual high temperature officially Saturday at St. Louis ASOS (Lambert) Saturday. This only enhanced the wind threat. Then you add the tremendous amount of water available as dew points 75-80 were in the area, aiding in wet downburst potential.

This is how you get widespread damaging winds in a forecasted Marginal or isolated severe weather risk.

In this case, also, the scattered storms on the outflow boundary occurred ahead of the line & trained, producing the flash flooding. Up to 6.50″ of rain fell in northeast Dubois County. This outflow boundary did not move south & weaken as normal. With the approaching MCV & bow, this was like a mini-warm front stalling, then moving slowly northward as surface low pressure approached. At the intersection of this mini-warm front & bow, in combination of the shear with the MCV, strong low-level rotation developed multiple times from Wabash to northeast Warrick to Perry counties, leading to Tornado Warnings.

This has been an area of research for the summer for me. I have found that looking back to 1850 & reconstructing numerous seemingly unseasonable substantial to significant wind events in the Tri-State, that MCVs are usually the key.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Wind damage was reported from Henderson, Wayne, Clay, Richland, Edwards, Vanderburgh, White, Wabash, Knox, Gibson, Pike, Warrick to Spencer & Dubois counties.

Two barns were destroyed near West Salem, in Edwards County, while widespread tree, power pole & line damage occurred through all of Edwards County, according to county officials. A large tree was blown onto a home in Mt. Carmel & multiple measurements of +60 mph gusts were made in Wayne, Clay, Richland, Edwards & Wabash counties. Gust of 60 mph occurred for 4 minutes at Jeffersonville, Wayne County. Tree & powerline damage also reported in Fairfield & Mt. Carmel. Many trees & lines were downed around Mackey & Somerville in southern Gibson County

Numerous trees, limbs & power lines were downed throughout Lawrence County & across southern Gibson, Pike to northern Warrick counties with Lynnville & Tennyson especially hard hit. Widespread wind damage continued through northern Spencer County with Dale area hard-hit. Trees were downed near Birdseye & Celestine. There were a few trees & limbs downed in Vanderburgh County. A wind gust of 50 mph was measured in northwestern Vanderburgh County. A storage shed was blown over on the south side of Henderson & 1 to 2″ diameter limbs were blown down. 70 mph gust was measured at the Henderson Municipal Airport near Geneva.

Examining damage reports & wind reports, this was a case of widespread 30-50 mph winds with likely families of wet downbursts (with gusts 60-80 mph).

T’STORM GUSTS +35 MPH:

M=Measured…….E=Estimated by Spotter

E70 mph East of Mt. Erie (Wayne Co.)

E70 mph East of Owensville

M70 mph Henderson Municipal Airport

E66 mph South of Oakland City

M61 mph Olney-Noble Airport

M60 mph Jeffersonville (Wayne Co.)

M60 mph Flora Municipal Airport

M60 mph Crossville, Illinois

M56 mph Lawrenceville-Vincennes Airport

M51 mph Mt. Carmel Municipal Airport

M50 mph Big Cynthiana Road & Route 65 (Northwest Vanderburgh Co.)

M48 mph Huntingburg Municipal Airport

M46 mph US 41 & East Essex Road North of Decker (Southern Knox Co.)

M45 mph Northeast of St. Francisville (Lawrence Co.)

M43 mph Black River Rest Area East of Griffin on I-64

M41 mph Parkersburg, Illinois (south of Olney)

M37 mph Evansville Regional Airport

M35 mph Oakland City

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments