House Votes to Allow Concealed Guns to Cross State Lines

The outcome could have a big impact in Indiana but it still faces some hurdles. The measure would also close loopholes in the in the federal background check system.

That’s in response to the recent mass shootings in Las Vegas and Texas. Supporters say it’s like a marriage license no matter what state you enter it’s valid and legal.

Opponents are calling the proposal dangerous.

Second Amendment Attorney Guy Relford says, “For a state like Illinois, for example, to be worried about Indiana license to carry holders as opposed to the gang members in Chicago who are running around carrying guns illegally, they`ve got their priorities in the wrong place.”

From our area, Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie and James Comer, along with Indiana Congressman Larry Buchson and John Shimkus from Illinois all voted for this bill.



