Home Indiana House and Senate Reach Tentative Agreement on Roads Funding April 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

House Speaker Brian Bosma said leaders in the House and Senate have reached a tentative agreement on a Roads Funding package. He declined to comment on specifics of the deal, but said it finds the “sweet spot” of both chambers’ priorities. Republicans agree on hiking the tax on gasoline and diesel and imposing some new fees.

A sticking point had been the house republicans desire to send revenue from the current sales tax on gas entirely to roads.

The two-year budget lawmakers are drafting hinges in part on details of the deal.

The legislature is expected to adjourn by Saturday.

Comments

comments