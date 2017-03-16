44News | Evansville, IN

House Passes Bill for Kentucky Education Reform

House Passes Bill for Kentucky Education Reform

March 16th, 2017 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The House has passed a bill that would allow Kentucky schools to have more input in establishing ways to better low-performing schools.

The measure was approved with a vote 94 to zero.

Not only would Senate Bill 1 provide schools with better control over evaluating teachers and altering the accountability system, it would also do away with common core standards.

The bill would make Kentucky schools accountable for student progress in each core subject.

If the measure passes, Kentucky schools would be required to review academic standards by the next school year and every six years following.

The bill has been amended and now goes back to the Senate for approval. If SB 1 passes, it will then go to Governor Bevin.

 

Maggie Lamaster

44News Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.