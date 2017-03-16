Home Kentucky House Passes Bill for Kentucky Education Reform March 16th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Kentucky Pinterest

The House has passed a bill that would allow Kentucky schools to have more input in establishing ways to better low-performing schools.

The measure was approved with a vote 94 to zero.

Not only would Senate Bill 1 provide schools with better control over evaluating teachers and altering the accountability system, it would also do away with common core standards.

The bill would make Kentucky schools accountable for student progress in each core subject.

If the measure passes, Kentucky schools would be required to review academic standards by the next school year and every six years following.

The bill has been amended and now goes back to the Senate for approval. If SB 1 passes, it will then go to Governor Bevin.

