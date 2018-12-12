Home Kentucky House of Representatives Pass Agriculture Improvement Act December 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A five-year Farm Bill that will provide multiple benefits for rural America has passed the House of Representatives.

Congressman Comer, along with 368 other congressional colleagues, voted in support of the Agriculture Improvement Act (H.R.2).

The bill will fully protect crop insurance, make significant improvements to rural broadband, and implement key changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“This Farm Bill will help America’s farmers survive a nearly 50% drop in net farm income over the past five years, and we importantly moved the needle on SNAP to make the program more effective for recipients. I’m particularly happy to see, with Leader McConnell’s help, the provision de-scheduling hemp from the controlled substances list included in the bill. With a strong USDA and state-based framework, the unnecessary government restrictions on hemp have finally been lifted and now farmers across the country can take full advantage of the crop’s potential as an agriculture commodity,” Congressman Comer said. “During difficult economic times for farm country, overall this bill provides certainty to our farmers and provides tools for a more successful future in rural America.”

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway commented on the bill, saying in part that the passing of the bill is beneficial for not only farmers but for rural communities and American consumers.

The Agriculture Improvement Act will now be sent to President Trump to be signed into law.

Click here to view Congressman Comer’s floor speech during debate on the bill.

