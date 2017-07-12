Home Indiana House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Out of Intensive Care July 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Fox News confirms House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is out of intensive care.

Doctors at Medstar Washington are still treating him with antibiotics and say he still has an infection.

Scalise has been in the hospital since a gunman opened fire at a GOP charity baseball practice last month.

The congressman is still considered to be in serious condition.

Fox sources say Scalise must overcome the infection before he can transferred to an in-patient rehab facility.

